Planet Fitness Is First Approved Tenant For The Shops at Town Square In Towamencin

Cecilia Levine
Former Sears building where Planet Fitness will be located.
Former Sears building where Planet Fitness will be located. Photo Credit: PSDC via Towamencin Township Meeting Dec. 9, 2020

Planet Fitness has officially been approved as the first official tenant for the Shops at Town Square in Towamencin.

The 24-hour facility will open at former Sears Hardware location and is expected to open in second quarter of 2021.

A conditional use request from property owner Philadelphia Suburban Development Corporation (PSDC) allowing health club use in the entertainment lifestyle overlay district was unanimously approved by the  Township's Board of Supervisors during the Jan. 13 meeting.

PSDC's request to waive the land development process on the 98,000-square-foot shopping center at Allentown and Forty Foot roads was also unanimously approved. 

The Towamencin Village Shopping Center had been the heart of the township since 1952. By the mid-2000s, however, nearly every store had shuttered.

Township officials recently launched efforts to revitalize the once-bustling downtown, where the only retailer open for business is The Store Outfitters.

