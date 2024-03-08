The 17-year-old was shot multiple times on a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood on Monday, March 5, Daily Voice reported. Four others were wounded and sent to area hospitals in stable condition.

Authorities now say Taylor and the suspect "became engaged in a dispute" before the latter drew a handgun and shot him multiple times.

The gunman was last seen entering the Snyder Avenue and Broad Street SEPTA station and then boarding a southbound train, police said.

He's described as a Black man with twisted braids, wearing a black puffy, hooded coat with red lining in the hood, a black ski mask with a Nike logo on the left side, light grey pants, and black shoes. He has a dark mark, possibly a tattoo, under his left eye.

Anyone with information should call 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

