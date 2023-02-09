Go Birds: Wawa To Offer Free Coffee Super Bowl Sunday

It's a Philly thing.

In honor of the Philadelphia Eagles' appearance in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, Wawa is offering free coffee of any size to customers all day until kickoff at 6:30 p.m., the company announced in a release.

The beloved convenience chain says 503 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are slated to participate.

“At Wawa, we’ve always had a special connection to our Philadelphia sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship," said Chief Customer Officer Alex Costabile.

"We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we’ll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!"

The company has maintained a presence in greater Philly since 1902, when it existed as a dairy farm in Delaware County, according to its website.

To find a participating location near you, visit Wawa.com.

