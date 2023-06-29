Boy Fatally Struck Crossing Street In Hatfield, Police Say

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Bethlehem Pike near the corner with Walnut Street, township police said in a release. The victim, an unnamed "juvenile," was hit by a northbound Hyundai Sonata while crossing the Pike "through traffic," the department wrote.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, they said. Police did not report his age.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Anthony Baker at 215-855-0903 ext. 260 or email abaker@hatfield.org.

