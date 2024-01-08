8 Winning 'Millionaire Raffle' Lottery Tickets Sold Across Pennsylvania

The lucky player won one of four million-dollar prizes in the final drawing for the game, said lotto representatives. The Shell Gas Station at 6200 North Broad Street will receive a $5,000 selling bonus, officials said.

The other three big winners were sold at:

Sheetz, 356 New Castle Road in Butler;

7-Eleven, 999 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh;

BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6720 Northway Drive, Pittsburgh.

Four other players won runner-up prizes worth $100,000 each. Those tickets were sold at:

Price Chopper, 245 Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre

Verhovay Home Association, 1012 South 29th St., Harrisburg

Turkey Hill, 854 Mahoning St., Milton, Northumberland County

Country Fair, 2617 West 26th St., Erie

Those vendors will receive a $500 bonus, according to officials.

More than 6,000 players among the 500,000 entrants won prizes of some amount in this year's Millionaire Raffle, said Lottery representatives. Winners of the million-dollar prize must claim their earnings at a Pennsylvania Lottery Area Office, while $ 100,000 winners can claim their prizes at an Office or at Pennsylvania Lottery retailers.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

