7 Shot In North Philadelphia, City Police Say

Police said three shooters opened fire on the 2800 block of Bambrey Street around 6:20 p.m. The victims include:

A 46-year-old woman shot in the foot and hospitalized in stable condition

A 29-year-old woman shot in the right thigh and hospitalized in stable condition

A 23-year-old man shot in the buttocks and hospitalized in stable condition

A 19-year-old man shot in the back and hospitalized in critical condition

A 34-year-old woman shot in the left hand and hospitalized in stable condition

A 16-year-old girl grazed in the abdomen and right thigh, hospitalized in stable condition

An 18-year-old woman shot in the buttocks and hospitalized in stable condition

Police said the shooters were traveling in a 2004-2008 charcoal gray Acura TSX with a missing front grill, a damaged trunk with a yellow tie-down strap, and decals in the back window. The car was last seen heading east on Somerset Street towards 24th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.