Gunman Who Wounded 7 In Philadelphia Arrested, Police Say

Tyheed Harvey faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, and more in the incident at the corner of Bambrey and Somerset street around 6:20 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, city police said.

Harvey and two others pulled up to 26th and Somerset streets in a dark gray Acura TSX and opened fire before fleeing east on Somerset Street, Philadelphia police said.

A 46-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her foot, a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right thigh, a 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks, a 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back (he is in critical condition), a 34-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left hand, a 16-year-old girl on the scene suffered two graze wounds, and an 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks arrived at Temple University Hospital, police said.

"This senseless blatant disregard for life has no place in our city,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel.

“The swift response and diligent work of our officers and Shooting Investigations Group Detectives have led to a significant arrest with more to come. I am both proud and thankful of the men and women of our department for the work they do each and every day. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure justice for the victims and safety for all residents of Philadelphia.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.