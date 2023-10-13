$375K+ Won On 'Strike It Rich' Lottery Ticket Sold In Philadelphia

State gaming officials say the lucky winner earned $375,710 playing the $20 scratch off game "Strike It Rich!" last Friday, Oct. 6.

The ACME store at 7010 Germantown Avenue will now receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Players can check their ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer, or use the Pennsylvania Lottery mobile app to check if they have won. Winning tickets should be immediately signed on the back and stored in a safe place.

Winners have up to one year from the sell date to claim their prizes.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

