$375K+ Won On 'Strike It Rich' Lottery Ticket Sold In Philadelphia

A Philadelphia area resident stopped by a grocery store this week and left six figures richer, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. 

ACME Markets, 7010 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia
State gaming officials say the lucky winner earned $375,710 playing the $20 scratch off game "Strike It Rich!" last Friday, Oct. 6. 

The ACME store at 7010 Germantown Avenue will now receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

Players can check their ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer, or use the Pennsylvania Lottery mobile app to check if they have won. Winning tickets should be immediately signed on the back and stored in a safe place. 

Winners have up to one year from the sell date to claim their prizes. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com. 

