Rain Fog/Mist 50°

SHARE

3 People Killed, 1 Teen Badly Hurt In Philadelphia Shooting: Police

Three people are dead and a fourth is seriously wounded following a shooting in Lawncrest on Friday afternoon, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice. 

The 5900 block of Palmetto Street, Lawncrest, Philadelphia
The 5900 block of Palmetto Street, Lawncrest, Philadelphia Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Palmetto Street at about 3:35 p.m. on April 28, authorities wrote. 

At the scene, three male victims aged 15 to 20 were found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead, the department said. Their names were not reported as of Friday evening. 

A fourth victim, identified as a 16-year-old boy, was shot once in the chest and driven to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where he was placed in critical condition, they added. 

Police have not reported any arrests in connection with the killings. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE