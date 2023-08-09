$1M Winning MegaMillions Lottery Ticket Sold In PA

A Mega Millions player in the Keystone State won $1 million by matching all five white balls pulled in the Tuesday, Aug. 8 drawing, according to Lottery officials.

The winner has not been identified yet, though winning players have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

Six other Mega Millions players also won the $1 million prize in the Tuesday drawing: one in California, one in West Virginia, one in Florida, one in North Carolina, and two in Texas.

The $1.58 billion jackpot went to another shopper in Florida.

