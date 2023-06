Terrel Meitzler, 24, died of gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio in a statement. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, he added.

The shooting happened on the corner of Grant and Pine streets, Buglio said. Allentown police are also investigating Meitzler's death.

