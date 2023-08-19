Thrill-Seeking Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash In Lehigh Valley

Evyn Hummel of Slatington was involved in a crash with another motor vehicle near 3016 Main St., Washington Township at 1:17 p.m. on Aug. 18, according to Buglio.

Evyn was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest at 2:10 p.m., Buglio explained.

His accidental death was caused by "Blunt Force Injuries to Chest and Abdomen due to Motorcycle/Motor Vehicle Collision," Buglio said.

The crash is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem station.

Evyn attended Northern Lehigh High School and Lehigh Career and Technical Institute according to his Facebook. He liked dirt biking, ATV riding, motorcycles, off-roading, and monster trucks, but most important doing all that while chilling with his friends.

His friends have been sharing about their sudden loss on Facebook.

One friend wrote, "you were one of the most genuine human beings on this planet. You were always kind and patient. But most of all your were always cracking jokes and making people laugh. Your smile would light up the room. You will be missed and memories cherished by everyone that you came in contact with."

He is survived by his friends, family, and girlfriend Tylerann Goodyear, according to social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been shared.

