Authorities said Jahvile Davis-Boyd stabbed the victim at 317 Washington Street on Sept. 17, 2021.

He is wanted for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault, state police said. Anyone with information can call 1-800-472-8477 or submit a tip to PSP.

Tips that lead to an arrest could result in a cash reward.

