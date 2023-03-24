Two Men Killed In Early Morning Allentown Shootout: Police

Two people have succumbed to their injuries after an early morning shootout in Allentown Friday, authorities say.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. on March 24, on the 100 block of East South Street, Allentown police said in a statement. Investigators believe that "individuals" were "attempting to open car doors of parked vehicles" in the neighborhood when they were confronted by an area resident.

The resident and one of the "individuals" exchanged gunfire, and both were fatally shot, the department said. Police are withholding their names pending notification of their loved ones, they added.

The matter remains under investigation though officials say there is "no physical danger to the community at this time."

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio identified the pair as a 21-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, both of Allentown. Autopsies have yet to be scheduled though each man's manner of death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD's Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721.

