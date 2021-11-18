Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice
Lehigh Daily Voice

TSA Busts Bethlehem Man With Loaded Gun At Lehigh Valley International Airport

Nicole Acosta
A Bethlehem man was found with a loaded 9mm handgun Wednesday at the Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, authorities said.
Photo Credit: TSA

A Bethlehem man was found with a loaded handgun Wednesday at the Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, authorities said.

TSA officers spotted the gun on the X-ray monitor at a security checkpoint, officials said.

Police confiscated the 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets from the man’s carry-on bag, authorities said.

The gun reportedly had one bullet in the chamber.

It is the sixth gun seized by TSA officers at Lehigh Valley International Airport in 2021.

