TSA Busts Bethlehem Man With Loaded Gun At Lehigh Valley International Airport

A Bethlehem man was found with a loaded handgun Wednesday at the Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, authorities said.

TSA officers spotted the gun on the X-ray monitor at a security checkpoint, officials said.

Police confiscated the 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets from the man’s carry-on bag, authorities said.

The gun reportedly had one bullet in the chamber.

It is the sixth gun seized by TSA officers at Lehigh Valley International Airport in 2021.

