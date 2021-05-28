Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Route 22 Reopens After Pair Of Multi-Vehicle Crashes Close Westbound Lanes In Lehigh Valley

Nicole Acosta
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: PA State Police

Route 22 has reopened after a pair of multi-vehicle crashes closed westbound lanes in the Lehigh Valley Friday morning, authorities said.

Route 22 westbound was closed between 15th Street and Cedar Crest Boulevard after five vehicles reportedly crashed around 9:40 a.m. between MacArthur Road and Cedar Crest Boulevard, PA State Police told WFMZ.

The vehicles involved a dump truck, two cars, a tractor-trailer cab, and a work van, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky told WFMZ.

No one was injured.

Another crash reported an hour later in the Bethlehem area, closed lanes at both 15th Street and Airport Road on Route 22 westbound, Branosky said.

Both crashes were cleared and all lanes were reopened as of 11:48 a.m., Branosky said.

