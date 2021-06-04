Prosecutor: Jersey City Man Wanted On Murder Charges Captured In PA

A 19-year-old man wanted on murder charges in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Emmanuel Garcia in Jersey City was captured in Allentown, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Omire Rios-Williams had been facing various murder charges and weapons offenses stemming from the May 3 shooting death of Emmanuel Garcia, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, Allentown Police Department, and Jersey City Police Department found him at a home on the 100 block of W. Green Street in Allentown, Suarez said.

He was being held in Pennsylvania pending extradition to New Jersey.

Rios-Williams’ co-conspirator, Shianne Payne-Nanton, was arrested and charged in the incident on May 27, 2021.

