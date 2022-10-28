Contact Us
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Schuylkill County Crash

Mac Bullock
Leonard Kristoff was identified as the motorcycle driver killed in a crash in Pottsville Thursday.
Leonard Kristoff was identified as the motorcycle driver killed in a crash in Pottsville Thursday. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Schuykill County man is dead following a fatal collision in Frackville, authorities say. 

Leonard Kristoff, 61, of Pottsville, was driving his motorcycle south on Valley Road at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, when he struck an oncoming truck that was turning left into a parking lot, state police said. 

Kristoff was thrown from the bike and declared dead at the scene, authorities said.  Traffic on Valley Road was rerouted for Thursday as officials investigated the area. 

The driver of the truck was cited for unsafely changing lanes, according to the police report. 

