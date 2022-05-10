Philadelphia Police Release Photo Of Rape Suspect's Sedan

Philadelphia police are investigating a series of rapes involving one armed suspect who was usually driving a dark Dodge Charger.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect's sedan. In each case, the man was described as black and heavyset, in his 20s, and carrying a black handgun.

On March 15, at 5 a.m., a 35-year-old female victim was walking near Whitaker and Erie Avenue the suspect drove the victim to a remote area where he produced a handgun and sexually assaulted her, police said. He was driving a black-colored car, they said.

On April 5, at 5:15 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was leaving a convenience store on the 3500 block of Kensington Avenue. She was approached by the suspect in his Charger. He forced the victim into his car. He then drove to the 4000 block of Orchard Street where he sexually assaulted her before letting her out of the car on Torresdale Avenue, police said.

On April 21, at 1 a.m.., a 29-year-old woman was near Kensington Avenue and Huntingdon Street when she was approached by a suspect driving a silver sedan offering the victim a ride and she accepted. He then drove to the area of 2600 Kensington Avenue where he produced a handgun, forced the victim into the back seat of the vehicle and sexually assaulted her, police said. The offender robbed the victim of her iPhone 11 before dropping her off on Broad Street.

The Dodge Charger was described as a four-door sedan, between the years of 2016 to 2020 with tinted windows and distinct rims.

