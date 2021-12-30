Contact Us
'Person In Crisis' Rescued From Ledge Of 8th Street Bridge: Allentown Police

Nicole Acosta
8th Street Bridge
8th Street Bridge Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Lehigh County rescued a man apparently standing on the outer ledge of an Allentown bridge Thursday morning, authorities said.

With help from Allentown police crisis negotiators, officers were able to convince the "person in crisis" to come back over the ledge of the 8th Street Bridge around 11:30 a.m., police said.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

No further information was immediately available. 

