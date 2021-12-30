'Person In Crisis' Rescued From Ledge Of 8th Street Bridge: Allentown Police

Police in Lehigh County rescued a man apparently standing on the outer ledge of an Allentown bridge Thursday morning, authorities said.

With help from Allentown police crisis negotiators, officers were able to convince the "person in crisis" to come back over the ledge of the 8th Street Bridge around 11:30 a.m., police said.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

