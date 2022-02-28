PA Turnpike Truck Driver Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed 5-Year-Old Girl: Report

A delivery driver admitted to charges of homicide by vehicle and seven counts of reckless endangerment in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that killed a 5-year-old girl, WFMZ reports.

Evan Griffiths, 45, of Pittston, was texting and driving erratically minutes before he slammed into a car carrying Esther Park of Ambler, and her family in Lower Milford Township on June 20, 2019, the outlet says citing the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Esther was pronounced dead at the scene, while her parents and two siblings were taken to the hospital, according to the outlet.

A GoFundMe page titled "Esther's Acts of Kindness" was launched in the girl's memory following the crash. The page had raised more than $21,900 as of Monday, Feb. 28.

"Esther was a considerate child who loved being active and playing outside with her older siblings," the page says.

"So when her older brother didn't want the middle seat, Esther was happy to switch to make her beloved brother more comfortable."

Esther had her own language consisting of trills, the page said. She attended Sunday school regularly, loved eating her mom's cooking and playing outside with her friends.

"By donating to this page, you contribute not only to her funeral costs, you also contribute to help pay for treatments for her siblings," reads the campaign, "the last act of kindness of Esther."

