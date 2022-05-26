Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Police & Fire

PA Man Killed Neighbor In Self Defense: Report

Nicole Acosta
Allentown police
Allentown police Photo Credit: Allentown PD Facebook photo

A Pennsylvania man who fatally shot his neighbor earlier this year in the Lehigh Valley will not be charged, LehighValleyLive reports.

The unidentified man, who legally owns a firearm, was defending himself on Feb. 10 when he shot 36-year-old Vincent Bynum, of Allentown, the outlet says citing Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.

Before being shot, Bynum allegedly assaulted two residents outside of a West Allen Street home while under the influence of alcohol and hallucinogenic drugs, according to the outlet. 

An autopsy ruled Bynum's death a homicide, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office previously said.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

