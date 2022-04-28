Contact Us
Police & Fire

PA Ex-Con Dubbed 'Kunkletown Killer' Missing For More Than A Month: Report

Nicole Acosta
William S. Edelman Jr.
William S. Edelman Jr. Photo Credit: Catasauqua Police Department

A Pennsylvania ex-con dubbed the "Kunkletown Killer" has been missing for more than a month, according to local police and LehighValleyLive.

William Edelman Jr., 65, was last seen on Thursday, March 24 in  Catasauqua, police said on Facebook.

Edelman Jr. was convicted in 1990 of killing two people in Monroe County before accepting a plea deal in 1992 based on mental illness that got him to 15 to 30 years in prison, the outlet says. He was later released on parole.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has blue eyes and red/auburn hair, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Catasauqua Police Department at 610-264-0577.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

