PA Delivery Driver Steals Truck Full Of Doughnuts: Report

A Pennsylvania Krispy Kreme delivery driver is accused of running off with a shipment of doughnuts, according to a report by CBS-21.

Police said Robert Rebmann Jr., 40, of Lackawanna County, was supposed to deliver the sweets to a store in North Hampton on Oct. 27 but stopped answering his supervisor's phone calls and never showed up, the outlet wrote.

He was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with theft, South Abington Township police reportedly said.

Click here for the full story from CBS-21.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.