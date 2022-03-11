Contact Us
PA Delivery Driver Steals Truck Full Of Doughnuts: Report

Mac Bullock
Krispy Kreme delivery driver Robert Rebmann Jr., 40, is accused of running off with a truck full of doughnuts.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Clayton Malquist

A Pennsylvania Krispy Kreme delivery driver is accused of running off with a shipment of doughnuts, according to a report by CBS-21.

Police said Robert Rebmann Jr., 40, of Lackawanna County, was supposed to deliver the sweets to a store in North Hampton on Oct. 27 but stopped answering his supervisor's phone calls and never showed up, the outlet wrote. 

He was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with theft, South Abington Township police reportedly said. 

Click here for the full story from CBS-21.

