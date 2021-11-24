NYC Probation Official, Lehigh Valley Resident Sentenced In Child Porn Case

A 54-year-old Lehigh Valley resident was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison in a child pornography case, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

In March, Robert Costello of Bethlehem pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography, one count of access with intent to view child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Costello, who worked as an assistant commissioner for the New York City Department of Probation, admitted to receiving child porn on the internet and storing it on multiple devices at his home, United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said.

“The defendant held a position of public trust paid by taxpayer dollars as an Assistant Commissioner with the City of New York,” Williams said.

“And at the same time, he was also downloading and storing sexually exploitative images of children – thus creating demand for those depictions to be produced and children to be victimized. Our Office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners in all jurisdictions to investigate and prosecute child sexual exploitation offenses – no matter what profession or status the offenders may hold.”

“Sexually exploiting children is a terrible crime, made even more reprehensible when the perpetrator is someone in a position of public trust,” Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia Brian A. Michael said.

“Robert Costello, as an Assistant Commissioner of New York City’s probation department, violated that trust, and now he will face the consequences. HSI will continue to pursue cases like this one, to protect children and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their crimes.”

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and Bethlehem Township Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.