Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner

Nicole Acosta
Upper Saucon Township police
Upper Saucon Township police Photo Credit: Upper Saucon Township PD (Facebook)

A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said.

Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.

He was pronounced dead at 2:53 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the coroner said.

Matosek was riding a motorcycle when he lost control in the area of Saucon Valley Road East of Route 378 in Upper Saucon Township just before 10 p.m., officials said.

His death was determined to be an accident, the coroner added.

The death was under investigation by the coroner's office and the Upper Saucon Township Police Department.

