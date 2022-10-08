Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner

A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said.

Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.

He was pronounced dead at 2:53 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the coroner said.

Matosek was riding a motorcycle when he lost control in the area of Saucon Valley Road East of Route 378 in Upper Saucon Township just before 10 p.m., officials said.

His death was determined to be an accident, the coroner added.

The death was under investigation by the coroner's office and the Upper Saucon Township Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.