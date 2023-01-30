Massive Search Launched For Allentown Dad Missing Since Christmas

An Allentown father-of-two hasn't been seen since just after Christmas, and loved ones are asking the community to keep an eye out.

Adam Zimpfer, 40, was last spotted on Dec. 27, his friends and family say. He's described as being between about 6 feet tall, and weighing about 180 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair, loved ones wrote. He also drives a beige or gold 1999 Toyota Camry.

Zimpfer is a Hellertown native, though was recently living in Allentown, a friend wrote on Facebook. His two sons, Eli and Oscar, live in East Allentown, and loved ones say it's out of character for their father to go so long without seeing them.

"He loves his two boys like crazy and I can't imagine any situation that would keep him from them for four weeks," wrote friend and former roommate Josh Echard. "This just isn't like him."

Loved ones say they filed a report with Allentown police, but are asking the public to stay vigilant as the search enters its second month.

"Keep him and his boys Eli and Oscar in your prayers," Echard wrote. "And if you even think you saw him, call the Allentown Police Department."

APD can be reached at 610-437-7751.

