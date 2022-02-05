Man Steals Bobcat From PA Snake Farm Then Stuffs Her In His Trunk: Police

A Pennsylvania man was in custody after stealing a bobcat with medical issues from a snake farm in the Poconos and putting her in his trunk, authorities said.

Semyon Levit, 45, broke into the Pocono Snake and Animal Farm in Smithfield Township through the unlocked main entrance and stole 22-year-old Blanche on Friday, Feb. 4 around 10:15 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

Levit and the bobcat struggled in the parking lot before stuffing her in the trunk of his red Hyundai Elantra. Police stopped Levit's car around 4:15 p.m. that day and found the cat in the trunk.

Blanche was safely returned to the animal farm and Levit was slapped with numerous charges, police said.

