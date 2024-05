Authorities said the pictured man walked by the victim, punched him one time in the face, and walked away.

It happened near the Sherwin Williams at 1900 Catasauqua Road on April 27, state police said. The suspect was wearing black pants and a green sweatshirt with white lettering on the front and back.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Bethlehem at 610-861-2026 or submit a tip online.

