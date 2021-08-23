Contact Us
Man Hurt In Weekend Allentown Shooting

Nicole Acosta
Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Allentown over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responding to 12th and Linden Streets around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Allentown Police Department said.

Officers rendered aid before the unidentified victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment where he was listed in critical condition, according to police and 6abc.

The man was reportedly riding a four-wheeler when he was shot in the head, 6abc reports.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext 1). 

Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.

