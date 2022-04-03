Lehigh Valley Paramedic Seeks Donor For Life-Saving Kidney Transplant

Contact Us
Nicole Acosta
Audrey Parenti
Audrey Parenti Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Ramona C Ruhf and Audrey Parenti

A paramedic in the Lehigh Valley is reaching out to her community in hopes of finding a kidney donor for a life-saving transplant. 

Audrey Parenti, 35, was diagnosed nearly five years ago with chronic kidney disease, a secondary complication of having type one diabetes since childhood, according to a GoFundMe jointly launched by Parenti and Ramona C Ruhf.

She is now in end-stage renal failure as a result of the disease's rapid progression, necessitating a life-saving kidney transplant, the fundraiser reads.

Despite her medical complications, Parenti "has been working harder than ever these past few years, working overtime as a paramedic, through the pandemic, to make sure she can save enough money to cover the costs of her illness."

She works for the Cetronia Ambulance Corps in Allentown.

More than $14,000 had been raised on the GoFundMe as of Friday, March 4. Its goal is $20,000.

"Any additional funds will be donated to charities that assist others with transplant needs, or will go toward assisting diabetics in receiving their life-sustaining medication," the fundraiser reads.

Those who want to know if they are a potential match are encouraged to fill out a form on the Lehigh Valley Health Network website to begin the screening process.

Click here to view/donate to the GoFundMe.

date 2022-04-03