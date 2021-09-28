Lehigh County Man Pleads Guilty To Role In Capitol Riot

A Lehigh County man whose distinctive leopard-print vest assisted federal authorities in identifying him as a Jan. 6 riot participant has pleaded guilty.

Jackson Kostolsky, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of parading, picketing, or demonstrating in a Capitol building, according to court papers. He faces a maximum of six months in prison.

Kostolsky, of South Whitehall, admitted entering the building on Jan. 6 and taking video on his cell phone, which was later deleted, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

It was his leopard-print vest that led FBI agents to identify him as a member of the group and charge him in March, court papers show.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for his phone and found a video of him inside the building. They said he was seen wearing "a backward red hat, sunglasses, and a long-sleeved black shirt with a leopard-print vest."

In addition, a person wearing a long brown coat with a black hat was seen on security camera footage standing near a man with a red hat and leopard-print vest. In a video from Kostolsky's phone, the same man in the brown coat was visible, investigators said.

Kostolsky is circled in red. U.S Department of Justice

Kostolsky is among 56 people from Pennsylvania charged with crimes at the Capitol, according to The Morning Call.

