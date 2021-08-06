Lehigh County Man Dies 4 Days After Bicycle Accident In Weisenberg Township

A 52-year-old Lehigh County man died four days after sustaining injuries in a bicycle accident last weekend, authorities said.

Anthony Kyvelos, of Fogelsville, was involved in an "unwitnessed bicycle accident" in the 3200 block of Shale Head Road in Weisenberg Township at approximately 7:30 p.m. on July 31, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

He was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Wednesday, authorities said.

An autopsy performed Friday confirmed his cause of death to be blunt force head injuries, the coroner's office said. His manner of death was confirmed to be an accident.

Additional details were not released.

