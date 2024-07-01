Guadarrama Jaimes was pronounced dead at the scene of the Interstate 78 crash, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Two other drivers involved in the accident were not injured.

His obituary from Stephens Funeral Home says the 30-year-old served in the United States Air Force and was a server at the Coopersburg Diner. The restaurant was closed on Monday, July 1 in Guadarrama Jaimes' memory.

"He was a hero, a brave serviceman to our Country, and above all, a loving father to his beautiful daughter," the diner said on Facebook.

His obituary says he is survived by his wife Lindsey (Turner) Guadarrama, his daughter Ellie Guadarrama, his parents Edgar Guadarrama and Georgina Jaimes, and his sisters Elany and Evelyn Guadarrama.

In a GoFundMe campaign set up to assist his family, organizers said the 30-year-old Senior Airman was the "life of the party."

"He had such an impact on everyone when it came to being an example of not only being an amazing human being, friend and also an airman," wrote organizer Jean Charles.

"He was a true role model to most especially to his sweet baby girl Ellie that he left behind along with his wife. In this difficult time, we are raising funds to support his family with expenses to lessen the financial burden as he now watches over his wife and daughter."

The effort has raised more than $34,000.

A memorial service was held in Allentown on Monday, July 1.

Click here to view the fundraiser on GoFundMe.com or here to read the obituary from Stephens Funeral Home.

