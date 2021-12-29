Lehigh County Deputy Sheriff Dies Suddenly

A deputy sheriff in eastern Pennsylvania died on Dec. 23.

Steven Armbruster died of complications from a brief illness, Lehigh County Sheriff Joe Hanna told WFMZ.

Hanna did not immediately return Daily Voice's call Wednesday morning requesting the cause of death.

He worked as a deputy sheriff since 2013, and prior to that, he served in the United States Army and military police, according to a post from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office remembered him as a consummate professional.

He leaves behind his wife, Tara, a daughter Madison, and two sons, Steven and Samuel.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

