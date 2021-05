The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday.

Ethel Haas, 83, was struck in front of her house on the 2500 block of Clearview Road in North Whitehall Township around 10:35 p.m., authorities said.

The driver is still at large and Haas was pronounced dead at 11:08 p.m. Friday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

