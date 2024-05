Jason Reed was the passenger in a vehicle that wrecked on Ashtown Road in Mahoning Township on Friday, May 24, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

He was taken to University Hospital in Bethlehem where he died from complications of multiple traumatic injuries on Tuesday morning, officials said. His manner of death was accidental.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash, the Coroner's Office added.

