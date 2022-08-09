Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice
Lehigh Daily Voice

Large Sinkhole Forms In Salisbury Township: Police

Nicole Acosta
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Salisbury Township PD (Facebook)

Traffic is being redirected after a sinkhole formed in Lehigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, authorities said.

The sinkhole opened up on East Wayne Avenue at South Potomac Street in Salisbury Township around 5:20 p.m., local police said.

The Salisbury Township Police Department shared a video on Facebook of water shooting into the air from the sinkhole.

The streets will be closed until further notice and police are asking residents to avoid the area.

