Flying Tire Strikes PA Turnpike Driver's Windshield, Sending Two To Hospital: Police

Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday after a tire from one car blew out and smashed through the windshield and sunroof of another car traveling on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lehigh County, authorities said.

Troopers responded to I-476 near northbound mile marker 67.1 in Washington Township around 10:45 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

A cracked stud on a southbound Nissan Altima's wheel hub caused a tire to come loose and collide with the windshield and sunroof of a northbound Volkswagen Golf, according to state police.

The 66-year-old Golf driver from Oreland, and her passenger, a 68-year-old woman from Springfield Township, were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Both women were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident, police said.

The 19-year-old driver of the Altima was not injured, police said.

