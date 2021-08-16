FEDS: Allentown Man Charged For Hiring Hitman To Kill Ex-GF, Tried To Arrange More Murders

After being charged with hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend, a Lehigh County man was newly charged with attempting to arrange the murders of two more people, authorities said.

Dominic Luis Escalera, 37, allegedly traveled to Newark, NJ from Jan. 28 to Feb. 17 to organize the murders of two Allentown residents described in federal documents as M.R and A.R, according to Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

He made an agreement to pay someone to commit the murders using drugs and cash, authorities said.

The Indictment alleges that knowing Escalera had previously been convicted of a felony offense, he illegally possessed a firearm loaded with four live rounds of ammunition.

His previous felony conviction prohibits him from possessing a firearm, Williams said.

Escalera was charged in Lehigh County court with offering 150 Ecstasy pills to a hitman on Valentine's Day last year in exchange for killing his ex-girlfriend. The "hitman" was an undercover Pennsylvania State Police trooper, according to records obtained by LehighValleyLive.

When he was arrested on Feb. 16, 2020, in Bethlehem, he was dressed in body armor and carrying a stolen gun, the outlet reports.

He also has previous felony convictions in New Jersey, LehighValleyLive says.

“This is the second murder-for-hire case our office has announced in the last three weeks,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Williams.

“These charges are a warning to anyone thinking that solicitation of homicide is a solution to your problems: This is not a game. If you try to hire someone to commit murder, you will face an aggressive federal investigation and very serious charges. Our office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners across the District to do all we can do to prevent senseless violence.”

He was housed in Lehigh County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail, court records show.

If convicted, Escalera faces a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $750,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Allentown Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Thomas M. Zaleski.

