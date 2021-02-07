Family Of 5 Displaced In South Whitehall House Fire

A family of five was left displaced following a heavy fire at their home in South Whitehall Township (Lehigh County) early Friday morning, reports say.

Crews responding to a home in the 2900 block of Fairmount Street around 1 a.m. found flames spreading from an attached garage, 6abc reports.

Two adults and three children managed to escape, but their dog did not make it out, the outlet says.

Click here for the full report by 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.