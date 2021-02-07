Contact Us
Family Of 5 Displaced In South Whitehall House Fire

Nicole Acosta
Crews at the scene.
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company

A family of five was left displaced following a heavy fire at their home in South Whitehall Township (Lehigh County) early Friday morning, reports say.

Crews responding to a home in the 2900 block of Fairmount Street around 1 a.m. found flames spreading from an attached garage, 6abc reports.

Two adults and three children managed to escape, but their dog did not make it out, the outlet says.

Click here for the full report by 6abc.

