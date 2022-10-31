Contact Us
Elderly Lehigh County Pedestrian Killed In Allentown Crash: Coroner

John Nick, 77, of Allentown, was fatally struck by a car at this Lehigh County intersection early Sunday.
John Nick, 77, of Allentown, was fatally struck by a car at this Lehigh County intersection early Sunday. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An elderly Lehigh County man died after being hit by a car early on Sunday, Oct. 30, authorities have announced. 

John Nick, 77, was struck near the intersection of Springhouse Road and Springwood Drive in west Allentown just after 6:30 a.m., the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a statement. 

An autopsy completed Monday, Oct. 31 revealed the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries, officials wrote.

Allentown police and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office are investigating the accident, authorities said, though it's unclear if charges have been filed in connection to Nick's death.

