Broad Daylight Shooting Under Investigation In Allentown: Authorities

Mac Bullock
The shooting happened on this block of West Chew Street on Friday morning.
The shooting happened on this block of West Chew Street on Friday morning. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Allentown Police Department

An investigation is underway after shots rang out on an Allentown street on Friday morning, police say. 

City authorities received the call just after 11:30 on March 31, according to a release from the department. On the scene at the 800 block of West Chew Street, Allentown police found a man with gunshot wounds that were "non-life-threatening," officials wrote. 

The victim, whose identity police did not report, was rendered aid at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the department said. 

Investigators are asking that anyone with information call city detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 ext. 1. 

