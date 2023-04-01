Broad Daylight Shooting Under Investigation In Allentown: Authorities

An investigation is underway after shots rang out on an Allentown street on Friday morning, police say.

City authorities received the call just after 11:30 on March 31, according to a release from the department. On the scene at the 800 block of West Chew Street, Allentown police found a man with gunshot wounds that were "non-life-threatening," officials wrote.

The victim, whose identity police did not report, was rendered aid at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the department said.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information call city detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 ext. 1.

