  Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Body Of Missing Delaware River Swimmer Found

Cecilia Levine
Christopher Schofield
Christopher Schofield Photo Credit: National Park Service

The body of a swimmer who went missing last week in the Delaware River was found over the weekend, WFMZ reports.

Christopher Schofield's body was found by a park visitor around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, near Kittatinny Point within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, the outlet said.

The 23-year-old Stroudsburg man had last been seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday, when he tried to swim across the river from Prices Landing, to New Jersey.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

