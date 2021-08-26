Contact Us
Berks County Woman Dies After Slipping, Falling Under Moving Vehicle In Lehigh County
Berks County Woman Dies After Slipping, Falling Under Moving Vehicle In Lehigh County

Nicole Acosta
Cathy Lutterschmidt
Cathy Lutterschmidt Photo Credit: Cathy Lutterschmidt/FACEBOOK

A Berks County woman was killed in a car accident Wednesday in Lehigh County, authorities said.

Cathy Lutterschmidt, 60, of Kutztown, died after slipping and falling under a moving vehicle at a property on Kern Street in Weisenberg Township around 7:40 p.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Lutteschmidt was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Rachel Tallarico at 8:55 p.m. that night, the coroner's office said.

The cause of death is blunt force injury to the neck. The manner of death is accident.

In addition to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, this death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, Fogelsville Barracks.

