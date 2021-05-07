Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Allentown Teen Fires Shots Into Occupied Home, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Allentown PD
Allentown PD Photo Credit: Allentown Police Department

An Allentown teen was charged Thursday after police said he fired shots into an occupied home more than once over the course of two days last month.

Police were initially dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of West Turner Street around 11:20 p.m. on April 11 and April 12 on a report of shots fired, Allentown police said.

Officers found spent shell casings left behind at both incidents, police said.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation ensued and found that Robert Auguste, 19, of the 1900 block of Tilghman Street was the suspect, police said. 

He was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and recklessly endangering another person.

