Allentown PD Arrest 16-Year-Old Allegedly Involved In Weekend Shots Fired Incident

Allentown police arrested a 16-year-old allegedly connected to a shots fired incident that occurred over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 Block of South Hall Street after they received a complaint of shots fired around 1:35 a.m. Sunday, Allentown police said.

As officers searched the area, they spotted a parked car with several people inside, including a 16-year-old, police said.

A subsequent search of the car found a handgun, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The 16-year-old was later charged with, juvenile in possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property/firearm.

Police did not identify the teen.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.