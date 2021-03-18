Allentown Man, 81, Struck, Killed By Tractor-Trailer In Lehigh County

An 81-year-old Allentown man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Rt. 222 in Upper Macungie Township Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 9300 block of Hamilton Boulevard around 2:15 p.m. when they found Gerald Burian dead at the scene after being hit by the tractor-trailer, Lt. Peter Nickischer of the Upper Macungie Police Department told WFMZ.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and was cooperating with investigators, police told 69 News.

No other vehicles were involved and the cause remains under investigation.

An autopsy for Burian is scheduled for Thursday, WFMZ reports.

Click here for the full story by 69News/WFMZ-TV.

