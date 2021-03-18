Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Allentown Man, 81, Struck, Killed By Tractor-Trailer In Lehigh County

Nicole Acosta
The 9300 block of Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Twp.
The 9300 block of Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Twp. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An 81-year-old Allentown man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Rt. 222 in Upper Macungie Township Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 9300 block of Hamilton Boulevard around 2:15 p.m. when they found Gerald Burian dead at the scene after being hit by the tractor-trailer, Lt. Peter Nickischer of the Upper Macungie Police Department told WFMZ.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and was cooperating with investigators, police told 69 News.

No other vehicles were involved and the cause remains under investigation.

An autopsy for Burian is scheduled for Thursday, WFMZ reports.

Click here for the full story by 69News/WFMZ-TV.

