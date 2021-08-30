Allentown Hit-Run Driver Busted With Stolen Gun

An Allentown driver stopped for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash was also found with a stolen gun, authorities said.

Officers responded to the intersection of 3rd and Hamilton Streets around 4 p.m. Monday on a report of a hit-and-run crash, Allentown police said.

Shortly after, an officer spotted a car matching the description of the involved vehicle, police said.

Officers recovered a stolen firearm, as well as numerous drugs including a "small amount of marijuana," police said.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

Danny Perez Gonzalez, 24, was hit with multiple firearm and drug possession charges.

He was sent to Lehigh County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bail, court records show.

