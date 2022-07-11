4 Arrested In Allentown Gun Sting: Police

Four Allentown men are in custody following a "targeted operation" by state and local police, authorities announced.

The group were arrested on Friday, Nov. 4 on various charges in a sting, said Allentown Assistance Police Chief Michael Becker in a statement.

Three firearms were recovered during the arrests, Becker added, noting the following arrests:

Bryce Crable, 25, was charged with illegally possessing or selling firearms, owning a gun with an altered serial number, and unlicensed weapon carrying, police said.

Paul Kirkland, 47, was charged with illegal gun possession, unlicensed weapon carrying, and resisting arrest, authorities continued.

Christopher Jackson, 51, is charged with evading police.

Joshua Perez, 21, is charged with evading police and reckless driving, officials added.

Police said the arrests were part of a "targeted enforcement operation" but did not describe the investigation, and they will issue "no further comment at this time" about the case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.