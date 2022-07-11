Contact Us
4 Arrested In Allentown Gun Sting: Police

Allentown police and state troopers arrested four men and recovered three guns during a "targeted enforcement operation" on Friday.
Four Allentown men are in custody following a "targeted operation" by state and local police, authorities announced. 

The group were arrested on Friday, Nov. 4 on various charges in a sting, said Allentown Assistance Police Chief Michael Becker in a statement.  

Three firearms were recovered during the arrests, Becker added, noting the following arrests:

  • Bryce Crable, 25, was charged with illegally possessing or selling firearms, owning a gun with an altered serial number, and unlicensed weapon carrying, police said. 
  • Paul Kirkland, 47, was charged with illegal gun possession, unlicensed weapon carrying, and resisting arrest, authorities continued. 
  • Christopher Jackson, 51, is charged with evading police. 
  • Joshua Perez, 21, is charged with evading police and reckless driving, officials added. 

Police said the arrests were part of a "targeted enforcement operation" but did not describe the investigation, and they will issue "no further comment at this time" about the case. 

